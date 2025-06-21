Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $532.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

