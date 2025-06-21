ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2,882.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

