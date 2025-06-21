Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Announces Earnings Results

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 602.50 ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mountview Estates had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 21.89%.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,700 ($130.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates has a one year low of GBX 8,500 ($114.31) and a one year high of £101 ($135.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,587.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,201.13. The stock has a market cap of £369.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.36) per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.56%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

