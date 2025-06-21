BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIGGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.76 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 90.17%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

BRIG stock opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.76) on Friday. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Income and Growth

In other news, insider Chrysoula Zervoudakis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £10,065 ($13,535.50). 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

Featured Stories

