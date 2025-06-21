Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $173.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $177.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

