2,381 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

