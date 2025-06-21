Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kroger stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

