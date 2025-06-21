DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 158,331 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 2nd, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,767,501.73.

On Monday, May 5th, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,796,529.08.

On Monday, April 21st, R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

