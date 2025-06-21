Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Steven D. Borges Sells 22,443 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jabil Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

