Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 60% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 60% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 142,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 268,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

