Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 150,000 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

