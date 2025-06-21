Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $10,212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $228.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.