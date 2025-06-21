Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 185,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 79,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 18.2%

The company has a market cap of C$6.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

