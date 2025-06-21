Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 60% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) was up 60% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 142,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 268,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.