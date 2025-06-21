GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.77 and its 200 day moving average is $462.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

