Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Up 20.4% – Still a Buy?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) was up 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 367,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 53,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Maritime Resources Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Maritime Resources

In other Maritime Resources news, Director Garett Macdonald sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

