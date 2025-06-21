GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.56% of OneSpaWorld worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,227.24. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.39. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

