VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 9.77% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 167,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

