Advocate Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

