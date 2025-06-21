Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $473.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.50. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

