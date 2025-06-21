Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 353,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 220,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Thermal Energy International Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.