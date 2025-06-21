Foundation Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 253,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SCZ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

