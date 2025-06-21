LUCE Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (LUCE)

LUCE (LUCE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. LUCE has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $4.25 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUCE has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,887.12 or 0.99964780 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,482.05 or 0.99574999 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LUCE Profile

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. The official website for LUCE is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00439248 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,346,775.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

