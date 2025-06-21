NEXPACE Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. NEXPACE has a market capitalization of $188.57 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEXPACE

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,633,239 tokens. NEXPACE’s official website is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 179,633,239 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 1.06293787 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $56,315,132.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

