Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.