JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Community Bank N.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.