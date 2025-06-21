Islamic Coin (ISLM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Islamic Coin has a market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $518.25 thousand worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,887.12 or 0.99964780 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,482.05 or 0.99574999 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,215,656,116 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,088,546 coins. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,215,605,586.714108 with 1,899,051,040.1773338 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.02625205 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $604,454.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

