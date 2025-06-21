GOHOME (GOHOME) Price Reaches $243.00 on Major Exchanges

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, GOHOME has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GOHOME token can currently be bought for approximately $243.00 or 0.00233829 BTC on exchanges. GOHOME has a total market cap of $121.48 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GOHOME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103,887.12 or 0.99964780 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,482.05 or 0.99574999 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GOHOME Token Profile

GOHOME’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 243.12161769 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $9,958,740.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GOHOME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOHOME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.