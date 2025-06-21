Parcl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.12 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Parcl has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parcl token can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parcl has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.06130954 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,414,349.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

