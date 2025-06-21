NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 49038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

