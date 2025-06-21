HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $840,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $377.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

