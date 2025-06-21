Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 316 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

