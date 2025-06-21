Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,408 ($45.83) and last traded at GBX 3,397.46 ($45.69), with a volume of 427720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,364.38 ($45.24).

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,955.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

