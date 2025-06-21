TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 129,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 100,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.10.
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
