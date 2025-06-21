Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys 842 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

