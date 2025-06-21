Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

