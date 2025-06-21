iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,343,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

