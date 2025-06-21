Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

