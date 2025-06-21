Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

