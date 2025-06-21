iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Position Raised by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 7.0% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

