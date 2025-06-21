Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $4,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 446.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 98,637 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 146.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

