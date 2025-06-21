Applied Capital LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $70.90.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
