Applied Capital LLC Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.