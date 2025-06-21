Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

