Brewster Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.