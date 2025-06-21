Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 119,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 50,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 157.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

