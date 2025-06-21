Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 1.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ATI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ATI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 45,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,415,986.29. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 461,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,731,390.49. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

ATI Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

