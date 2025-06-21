Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.5% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.