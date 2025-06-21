Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 22,293 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Harrow by 769.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Harrow by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow by 2,401.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

