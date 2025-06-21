91,500 Shares in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 110.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Plug Power Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,806.08. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.