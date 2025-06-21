Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $23,450.00 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $23,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,704.70. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $18,400.00.

Grindr Stock Down 1.3%

GRND stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 219.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 1,277.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

